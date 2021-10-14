Japan to prepare restart of subsidised travel programme, says PM Kishida
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 14-10-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 15:56 IST
Japan's government will begin preparations to restart a popular subsidized travel programme that was suspended late last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday.
In a news conference, Kishida also said he will deliver a stimulus package worth "several tens of trillion yen" that includes spending to promote domestic development and production of vaccines and COVID-19 drugs.
