Japan to prepare restart of subsidised travel programme, says PM Kishida

Japan's government will begin preparations to restart a popular subsidized travel programme that was suspended late last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday.

In a news conference, Kishida also said he will deliver a stimulus package worth "several tens of trillion yen" that includes spending to promote domestic development and production of vaccines and COVID-19 drugs.

