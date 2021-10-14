Left Menu

No vaccination at centres run by BMC, state govt in Mumbai tomorrow

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-10-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 17:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vaccination against coronavirus at the centers run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and Maharashtra government in Mumbai will remain suspended on Friday, a senior civic official said.

The civic body has a sufficient stock of vaccine doses and the inoculation will resume from Saturday, he said.

There are 374 active inoculation centers in the city, including 309 run by the civic body and 20 run by the state government.

As many as 1,33,13,138 people have received at least one coronavirus vaccine jab in the city as of October 13 evening. Of these, 47,52,723 people have taken both doses.

