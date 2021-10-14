Left Menu

Second Ebola case confirmed in eastern Congo, health official says

"So far there have been more than 170 contacts listed around the first case, and with the confirmation of the second case, the listing of contacts will continue," Tosalisana told Reuters. Beni was an epicentre of the 2018-2020 Ebola outbreak that killed more than 2,200 people and infected more than 1,000 others.

Second Ebola case confirmed in eastern Congo, health official says
The second case of Ebola has been confirmed in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a health official said on Thursday, a week after a young boy died of the disease, raising fears of another outbreak.

A 42-year-old woman tested positive in the city of Beni on Wednesday, the same day that medics began an Ebola vaccination campaign there, city health official Michel Tosalisana said. "So far there have been more than 170 contacts listed around the first case, and with the confirmation of the second case, the listing of contacts will continue," Tosalisana told Reuters.

Beni was an epicenter of the 2018-2020 Ebola outbreak that killed more than 2,200 people and infected more than 1,000 others. The most recent confirmed flare-up of the deadly virus ended in May after killing six people. The World Health Organization said three people from the same neighborhood of Beni died in September after experiencing symptoms associated with Ebola, which can include severe vomiting, hemorrhaging and diarrhea.

It is not yet clear whether the latest cases are linked to previous outbreaks, health officials have said.

