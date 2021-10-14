Left Menu

Rajasthan CM flags off 11 'Janani Express Ambulances'

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-10-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 18:44 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday flagged off 11 'Chiranjeevi 104 Janani Express Ambulances' from his Office.

A total of 600 Janani Express ambulances are being operated in the state currently to provide transport services to pregnant women and infants up to one year of age.

Of these, 150 new ones have been purchased to replace the old vehicles.

While Gehlot flagged off 11 of the new ambulances, 96 were made avaialble to all the districts.

The remaining vehicles will be made available soon across districts, according to an official statement.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Minister of State for Medical and Health Subhash Garg, Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya were also present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

