2 Iranians commit suicide by drinking sanitiser in Sri Lankan prison

Two Iranians lodged in a prison in Sri Lanka have allegedly committed suicide by drinking sanitiser, an official said on Thursday.

According to the Colombo remand prison spokesman Chandana Ekanayake, the two Iranians had been arrested for drug offenses.

Twelve prisoners were admitted to the prison hospital and 10 of them are undergoing treatment after they consumed the sanitiser liquid, the official said, adding that two Iranians have died.

All suspects were in remand for drug trafficking.

