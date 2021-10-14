Left Menu

2 Iranians commit suicide by drinking sanitiser in Sri Lankan prison

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 14-10-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 19:43 IST
2 Iranians commit suicide by drinking sanitiser in Sri Lankan prison
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Two Iranians lodged in a prison in Sri Lanka have allegedly committed suicide by drinking sanitiser, an official said on Thursday.

According to the Colombo remand prison spokesman Chandana Ekanayake, the two Iranians had been arrested for drug offenses.

Twelve prisoners were admitted to the prison hospital and 10 of them are undergoing treatment after they consumed the sanitiser liquid, the official said, adding that two Iranians have died.

All suspects were in remand for drug trafficking.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021