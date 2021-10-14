Left Menu

Leading Indian epidemiologist among WHO's scientific advisory group for origins of novel pathogens

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 14-10-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 20:21 IST
Leading Indian epidemiologist among WHO's scientific advisory group for origins of novel pathogens

Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, a leading Indian epidemiologist, has been named to an expert group launched by the WHO that will examine origins of emerging and re-emerging pathogens of epidemic and pandemic potential, including SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Gangakhedkar, the former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), is the Dr C.G. Pandit National Chair at the ICMR.

The World Health Organisation on Wednesday announced the proposed members of the WHO Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens (SAGO).

The SAGO will advise WHO on the development of a global framework to define and guide studies into the origins of emerging and re-emerging pathogens of epidemic and pandemic potential, including SARS-CoV-2.

