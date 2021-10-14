Left Menu

Biological E to submit final data on its COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax till November end: Sources

Biological E will submit final data on COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax till November end, informed Government sources on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 20:23 IST
Representative. Image Credit: ANI
By Shalini Bhardwaj Biological E will submit final data on COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax till November end, informed Government sources on Thursday.

The government was expecting submission of phase 3 data of Biological E by October but after facing delay in procurement of raw materials, Hyderabad - based Biological E is expected to apply for emergency use authorisation of Corbevax by November-end. The Corbevax is the third made-in-India vaccine against coronavirus, the other two indigenous vaccines are Covaxin and ZyCoV-D.The government earlier announced about the 30 crore doses of Corbevax by December.

Earlier, on September 2, NITI Aayog Member (Health) VK Paul had said that the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company, is expected to launch its vaccine against coronavirus in October this year. Paul had told ANI that Phase 3 of Biological E's trial is underway. "Stockpile is being produced. We should wait for the results. We hope it'll be in the next month or two. They've made a broad commitment that they'll supply a significant amount by year-end."

The Union Health Ministry had announced in June that the Biological E would supply 30 crore doses of Corbevax to India by December. The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on Wednesday granted the company permission to conduct phase 2/3 clinical trials of the 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccine for children of age group 5-18 years on certain conditions, sources told ANI.

Further, they said that the trial will be conducted across 10 sites in the county. "The permission has been given to Biological E after the recommendation from the Subject Expert Committee," they added. It is to be noted that the government has made an advance payment of Rs 1,500 crore to Biological E for 30 crore vaccines. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

