UK records 45,066 new COVID cases, 157 deaths
Reuters | London | Updated: 14-10-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 20:36 IST
Britain reported 45,066 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 157 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.
The figures compared to 42,776 cases and 136 deaths reported on Wednesday.
