Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 2,668 new cases

Italy reported 40 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday, up from 37 the previous day, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 2,668 from 2,772 . The total number of patients in intensive care with COVID-19 fell to 359 from a previous 367. Some 324,614 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 278,945, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 14-10-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 20:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Italy reported 40 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday, up from 37 the previous day, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 2,668 from 2,772 . Italy has registered 131,461 deaths linked to COVID-19 since the outbreak in February last year. It has the second highest toll in Europe behind Britain and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 4.71 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,479 on Thursday, down from 2,552 a day earlier. There were 22 new admissions to intensive care units, increasing from 19 on Wednesday. The total number of patients in intensive care with COVID-19 fell to 359 from a previous 367.

Some 324,614 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 278,945, the health ministry said.

