FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Israel health officials said that booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech, COVID-19 vaccine enhanced protection against severe illness in people aged 40 and older, in presentations made to U.S. scientists discussing a booster dose of Moderna's vaccine. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS
* Russia called on pension-age doctors who quit during the pandemic for safety reasons to return to their jobs as the authorities reported a record one-day tally of cases as well as a record number of deaths. * Latvian President Egils Levits tested positive on Thursday, prompting Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, who had had breakfast with him a day earlier, to self-isolate.
* Britain's defences against COVID-19 are working and the pandemic situation is currently stable, health minister Sajid Javid said. AMERICAS
* President Joe Biden will highlight a "strong uptick" in U.S. vaccinations in a speech on Thursday, a White House official said, marking the impact of vaccine mandates for federal workers and big companies that he introduced. * The U.S. government will ship 2.4 million doses of vaccine to Pakistan on Thursday, a White House official said.
* A U.S. judge ruled that Maine can bar religious exemptions to its requirement that healthcare workers in the state get vaccinated against COVID-19. ASIA-PACIFIC
* New Zealand reported its biggest rise in infections in six weeks, with all cases detected in Auckland, raising prospects of a further extension of lockdown restrictions in the country's largest city beyond next week. * Melbourne will exit months of lockdown next week ahead of schedule, helped by a faster-than-expected vaccine uptake, Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews said on Thursday, even though daily infections hit a record the same day.
* Japan's government will begin preparations to restart a popular subsidised travel programme that was suspended late last year due to the pandemic. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA
* Poland is donating a million AstraZeneca shots to Iran, the latest foreign delivery to be made from emerging Europe's largest economy after a slowdown in its vaccination programme. * Nigeria will require civil servants to show proof of vaccination or a negative test for the disease to gain access to their offices from the beginning of December, a presidential committee said on Wednesday.
MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Europe's drug regulator said it had started a real-time review of AstraZeneca's antibody-based COVID-19 therapy, the first protective shot other than vaccines against coronavirus.
* U.S. Food and Drug Administration scientists said they did not receive enough data in time to do their own analysis of Johnson & Johnson's application for a booster dose of its vaccine, but the agency's review of company studies raised some red flags. * People who got Johnson & Johnson's vaccine as a first shot had a stronger immune response when boosted with vaccines from Pfizer Inc/BioNTech or Moderna, a study run by the National Institutes of Health showed.
ECONOMIC IMPACT * U.S. shares rallied on Thursday as strong bank earnings reports fired up investors' risk appetite, while soaring oil prices climbed yet again, keeping inflation risks alive.
* The oil market continues to face uncertainties stemming from the pandemic, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo told reporters on the sidelines of an energy forum in Moscow. * Germany's top economic institutes cut their joint forecast for 2021 growth in Europe's largest economy to 2.4% as supply bottlenecks hampered manufacturing, but they raised their prediction for next year.
