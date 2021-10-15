COVID-19: Delhi govt extends validity of notification on epidemic disease regulations

The Lieutenant Governor has extended the validity of the notification issued in March last year on the Delhi Epidemic Diseases COVID-19 Regulations, 2020, according to an official notification issued on Thursday.

The notification was issued by the authorities on March 12, 2020 in exercise of the powers conferred under relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

Delhi's first COVID-19 case was reported in early March 2020, and since then it has seen multiple waves, particularly the last one in April-May, which was particularly brutal.

The number of cumulative cases on Thursday stood at 14,39,311. Over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the virus, and the death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,089.

''In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 2 of The Epidemic Disease Act, 1897, the Lt. Governor of Delhi is pleased to extend the validity of notification dated 12.03.2020 and notification dated 13.06.2020 in respect of the Delhi Epidemic Diseases Covid-19 Regulation, 2020 and the Delhi Epidemic Diseases (Management of Covid-19) Regulation, 2020 for another one year w.e.f. 12.03.2021 and 13.06.2021 respectively,'' the notification issued by the health department on Thursday said.

Delhi on Thursday recorded no death due to COVID-19 while 28 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. PTI KND VIT HDA

