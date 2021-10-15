Left Menu

FDA panel endorses lower-dose Moderna COVID shot for booster

Many people who got their initial Pfizer shots at least six months ago are already getting a booster after the FDA authorised their use last month.As for the dose, initial Moderna vaccination consists of two 100-microgram shots.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-10-2021 01:01 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 01:01 IST
FDA panel endorses lower-dose Moderna COVID shot for booster
  • Country:
  • United States

US health advisers said Thursday that some Americans who received Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine should get a half-dose booster to bolster protection against the virus.

The panel of advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously to recommend a booster shot for seniors, adults with other health problems, jobs or living situations that put them at increased risk for COVID-19.

The recommendation is non-binding but it's a key step toward expanding the US booster campaign to millions more Americans. Many people who got their initial Pfizer shots at least six months ago are already getting a booster after the FDA authorised their use last month.

As for the dose, initial Moderna vaccination consists of two 100-microgram shots. But Moderna says a single 50-microgram shot should be enough for a booster.

The agency convened its experts Thursday and Friday to weigh-in on who should get boosters and when for people that received the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots earlier this year.

The FDA will use its advisers' recommendations in making final decisions for boosters from both companies. Assuming a positive decision, there's still another hurdle: Next week, a panel convened by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will offer more specifics on who should get one.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
3
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States
4
Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cross

Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cro...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021