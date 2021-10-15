Left Menu

U.S. donates 3.6 million doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to Nigeria

The United States has donated 3.6 million doses of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to Nigeria, two months after it shipped Moderna Inc vaccines to Africa's most-populous nation, a local television station reported on Thursday. Faisal Shuaib, who heads Nigeria's National Primary Health Care Development Agency, said on Oct. 5 the country had confirmation that it would receive 3.57 million doses of Pfizer vaccines within the next two weeks.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-10-2021 02:56 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 02:44 IST
U.S. donates 3.6 million doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to Nigeria
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has donated 3.6 million doses of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to Nigeria, two months after it shipped Moderna Inc vaccines to Africa's most-populous nation, a local television station reported on Thursday.

Faisal Shuaib, who heads Nigeria's National Primary Health Care Development Agency, said on Oct. 5 the country had confirmation that it would receive 3.57 million doses of Pfizer vaccines within the next two weeks. The shipment arrived on Thursday at the airport in the capital, Abuja, AIT Television reported. Nigerian and U.S. health authorities could not immediately be reached for comment.

In August, Nigeria received 4 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines donated by the U.S. government. The West African country has been exploring options to acquire or purchase vaccines through the COVAX facility to enable it to inoculate at least 70% of its population.

About 2.3% of Nigerians or 2.54 million people have been fully vaccinated as of Thursday, while 4.7% of the population have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Nigeria, which has not tested widely for COVID-19, has so far recorded 208,404 confirmed infections and 2,761 deaths from the virus.

It received 501,600 doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine from the French government last week and 434,400 doses of Johnson and Johnson's vaccine from the African Union.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
3
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States
4
Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cross

Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cro...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021