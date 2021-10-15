Former U.S. President Clinton hospitalized -CNN

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton was hospitalized on Tuesday in California with a suspected blood infection, CNN reported on Thursday. CNN said Clinton, 75, was in the intensive care unit, primarily to give him privacy, and he was not on a breathing machine, according to doctors treating the former president at University of California Irvine Medical Center, California.

His condition is not related to his previous heart problems or COVID-19, CNN said.

