Former U.S. President Clinton hospitalized -CNN
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-10-2021 06:49 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 06:49 IST
- Country:
- United States
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton was hospitalized on Tuesday in California with a suspected blood infection, CNN reported on Thursday. CNN said Clinton, 75, was in the intensive care unit, primarily to give him privacy, and he was not on a breathing machine, according to doctors treating the former president at University of California Irvine Medical Center, California.
His condition is not related to his previous heart problems or COVID-19, CNN said.
