Left Menu

India reports 16,862 fresh COVID-19 cases

India has registered 16,862 fresh COVID-19 cases, 19,391 recoveries and 379 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2021 10:18 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 10:18 IST
India reports 16,862 fresh COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has registered 16,862 fresh COVID-19 cases, 19,391 recoveries and 379 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry on Friday. The total cases in the country reached 3,40,37,592. Of these, India has 2,03,678 active cases.

Since the onset of the pandemic, 3,33,82,100 recoveries from the virus have been reported. Consequently, the recovery rate is 98.07 per cent. The death toll in the country mounted to 4,51,814.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination, 97,14,38,553 vaccine doses have been administered to the eligible beneficiaries. Of these, 30,26,483 hours. As per data shared by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday, over 11 lakh samples were tested in the last 24 hours with which the total tests conducted so far crossed 58.88 crores. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
3
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States
4
Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cross

Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cro...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021