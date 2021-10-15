Left Menu

Noida records COVID-19 death after four months, toll rises to 467

Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded its first COVID-19 fatality after a gap of four months, taking the districts toll rising to 467, according to official figures.Officials said a 67-year-old woman, a resident of Noida, died late Tuesday night after she tested positive for the infection. So far 2,73,896 vaccines have been administered to people above the age of 60 years, it showed.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 15-10-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 10:52 IST
Noida records COVID-19 death after four months, toll rises to 467
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded its first COVID-19 fatality after a gap of four months, taking the district's toll rising to 467, according to official figures.

Officials said a 67-year-old woman, a resident of Noida, died late Tuesday night after she tested positive for the infection. The district had last witnessed a death due to COVID-19 on June 13 this year.

Her husband has also been found positive for the infection and is undergoing treatment at home, the officials said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, which is adjoining Delhi, currently has 16 active cases of COVID-19, according to the state government's data issued Thursday.

The district has so far recorded 63,335 cases of COVID-19 infection, of whom 62,852 patients have recovered, while 467 died, the data showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has so far administered 26,17,056 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 17,46,369 first doses, according to official figures. So far 2,73,896 vaccines have been administered to people above the age of 60 years, it showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
3
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States
4
Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cross

Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cro...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021