South Korea said on Friday it would lift stringent anti-coronavirus curbs on social gatherings next week, as the country prepares to switch to a 'living with COVID-19' strategy amid rising vaccination levels. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Fully vaccinated passengers arriving in England from low-risk countries from Oct. 24 will no longer have to take expensive COVID-19 tests, the British government said. AMERICAS

* An Illinois nursing facility was fined more than $83,000 for failing to protect its staff from COVID-19, the Labor Department said, the largest penalty under a U.S. healthcare worker safety rule adopted during the pandemic. * The United States has donated 3.6 million doses of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to Nigeria, two months after it shipped Moderna vaccines to Africa's most populous nation, a local television station reported.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Sydney will allow in fully vaccinated travelers from overseas from Nov. 1 without the need for quarantine, the country's most populous state said, although the easing of strict entry controls will initially benefit only citizens.

* COVID-19 cases in Australia's Victoria hovered near record levels, even as authorities look set to lift lockdown restrictions next week in Melbourne. * New Zealand reported 65 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19, with all in locked-down Auckland, as the country readies for a mass immunization drive on Saturday when it hopes to administer a record 100,000 vaccine doses.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Nigeria has received 501,600 doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine from the French government through the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility, a senior health official said on Thursday.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * A panel of expert advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration unanimously voted to recommend booster shots of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for Americans aged 65 and older and those at high risk of severe illness or occupational exposure to the virus.

* A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. health regulator will meet late next month to discuss whether to authorize Merck & Co's experimental COVID-19 antiviral drug, the agency said. * A unit of Abbott Laboratories is recalling two COVID-19 test kits as they can potentially issue false-positive results, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Asian shares advanced on Friday, warmed by the embers of a strong day on Wall Street which also supported risk-friendly currencies and hurt the safe-haven yen, though worries about the Chinese economy capped gains.

* Federal COVID-19 relief funds provided to states and localities have prevented severe budget cuts and layoffs, bolstered pandemic response efforts and facilitated more longer-term investments across the country, the U.S. Treasury Department said. * Japan's economy likely grew at a slower pace than previously expected last quarter and faces ongoing risks from soaring raw material prices and coronavirus-linked production and supply disruptions, a Reuters poll of economists showed on Friday.

* China's central bank rolled over maturing medium-term loans on Friday and kept their interest rates unchanged, heightening speculation policymakers might need to ease monetary settings to support the economy amid risks from stagflation.

