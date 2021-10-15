The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

Starting Nov. 15, people in Washington state will need to either provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test to attend large events.

The order announced Thursday by Gov. Jay Inslee applies to indoor events with 1,000 or more attendees and outdoor events that have more than 10,000 attendees. Events will be required to verify full vaccination status or a negative test within the last 72 hours for all attendees age 12 or older.

The governor's office said the requirement applies to ticketed or registered events like conventions, concerts, sporting events, and fairs. Religious services or events that are held on K-12 school grounds are exempt from the order.

___ Washington, Oct 15 (AP) health advisers said Thursday that some Americans who received Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine should get a half-dose booster to bolster protection against the virus.

The panel of advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously to recommend a booster shot for seniors, adults with other health problems, jobs, or living situations that put them at increased risk for COVID-19.

As for the dose, the initial Moderna vaccination consists of two 100-microgram shots. But Moderna says a single 50-microgram shot should be enough for a booster.

The FDA will use its advisers' recommendations in making final decisions for boosters from both companies. Assuming a positive decision, there's still another hurdle: Next week, a panel convened by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will offer more specifics on who should get one.

___ Washington, Oct 15 (AP) The Food and Drug Administration will ask its outside experts to meet in late November to scrutinize Merck's pill to treat COVID-19.

The Nov. 30 meeting means U.S. regulators likely won't issue a decision on the drug until December, signaling that the agency will conduct a detailed review of the experimental treatment's safety and effectiveness. The panelists are likely to vote on whether Merck's drug should be approved, although the FDA is not required to follow their advice.

Three IV antibody drugs have been authorized since last year but they are expensive, hard to produce, and require special equipment and health professionals to deliver. If authorized, Merck's drug, molnupiravir, would be the first that patients could take at home to ease symptoms and speed recovery.

If authorized, Merck's drug is likely the first — but not the only — pill to treat COVID-19. Pfizer, Roche, and Appili Therapeutics are studying similar drugs.

