Russia's daily COVID-19 deaths, new cases hit record highs
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-10-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 14:25 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia on Friday reported a record 999 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours as well as 32,196 new infections, its highest single-day case tally since the start of the pandemic.
The Kremlin has blamed the rising death toll on Russia's slow vaccination campaign.
