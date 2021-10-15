Left Menu

Denmark to begin inviting public for COVID-19 'booster' shots

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 16:32 IST
Denmark to begin inviting public for COVID-19 'booster' shots
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Danish health authorities will next week start inviting citizens to receive a third vaccination shot against COVID-19, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said on Friday.

Invitations will be sent out to everyone who received their second vaccination at least 6-1/2 months ago, the minister said. The Nordic country began in September to give booster shots to residents at elderly homes and other people at risk of becoming seriously ill from the virus.

Denmark lifted its last coronavirus restrictions in September after vaccinating a large proportion of the population.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
3
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
4
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021