England's COVID prevalence rises to highest level since January, ONS says

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-10-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 16:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England increased to around 1 in 60 people in the week ending Oct 9, Britain's Office for National Statistics said on Friday, reaching its highest level since January.

The ONS said that the prevalence of infections had risen for its third straight week, having been at 1 in 70 people in the previous week.

