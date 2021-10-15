Left Menu

England's R number unchanged at 0.9 to 1.1

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-10-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 18:10 IST
England's COVID-19 weekly reproduction "R" number was estimated between 0.9 and 1.1, the UK Health Security Agency said on Friday, with the estimated daily growth rate also unchanged.

An R number between 0.9 and 1.1 means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 9 and 11 other people.

The daily growth of infections was estimated between -1% and +2%, also unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

