Saudi Arabia to ease coronavirus curbs from Oct. 17 - state news agency
Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 18:31 IST
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia will ease COVID-19 curbs from Oct. 17 in response to a sharp drop in daily infections, State News Agency said quoting interior ministry official.
The government will lift social distancing measures and allow full-capacity attendance at the country's two Holy Mosques in Mecca and Medina, the agency added.
