Left Menu

Saudi Arabia to ease coronavirus curbs from Oct. 17 - state news agency

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 18:31 IST
Saudi Arabia to ease coronavirus curbs from Oct. 17 - state news agency
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia will ease COVID-19 curbs from Oct. 17 in response to a sharp drop in daily infections, State News Agency said quoting interior ministry official.

The government will lift social distancing measures and allow full-capacity attendance at the country's two Holy Mosques in Mecca and Medina, the agency added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
3
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
4
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021