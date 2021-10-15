Left Menu

MP reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 106

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 15-10-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 21:40 IST
MP reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 106
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh touched 7,92,675 on Friday with the addition of six cases, while the death toll stood unchanged at 10,523, an official said.

The recovery count is 7,82,046, leaving the state with 106 active cases, he said.

With 59,002 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,94,13,024, the official added.

An official release said 6,59,47,271 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 4,176 on Friday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,675; new cases 06, death toll 10,523 (no change), recovered 7,82,046, active cases 106, number of tests so far 1,94,13,024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
3
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
4
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021