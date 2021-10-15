US to allow entry to fully vaccinated foreign travellers from Nov 8

The US will allow fully vaccinated foreign travellers to enter the country from November 8, the White House announced on Friday. With the announcement of the implementation of the new date, the US will essentially lift travel restrictions from countries like India, United Kingdom and China. ''The US' new travel policy that requires vaccination for foreign national travellers to the United States will begin on November 8,'' White House Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz said. ''This announcement and date applies to both international air travel and land travel. This policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent,” he said in a tweet. The new travel policy was first announced on September 20. Under the new policy, a foreign national having vaccinated against COVID-19 with a vaccine approved by the US or the World Health Organization (WHO) would be allowed to enter the country. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is soon expected to issue guidance. According to Johns Hopkins University, the coronavirus has claimed 721,848 lives in the US, along with 44,783,838 confirmed infections.

