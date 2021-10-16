Saudi Arabia appoints Al-Rabiah as new Hajj minister - state media
Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2021 01:03 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 01:03 IST
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz has relieved Health Minister Tawfiq al-Rabiah from his post and appointed him as new Hajj minister, state media reported on Friday, citing a royal decree.
The king also ordered the establishment of a new body that will oversee the development of Yanbu, Umluj, Al-Wajh and Duba regions. The new body will be chaired by the Kingdom's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, state media said.
