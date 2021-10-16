Health News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech submit data to EMA for COVID-19 vaccine in young children; Moderna shares fell nearly 4% to $319.50 in afternoon trading and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Factbox-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE have asked U.S. regulators to authorize their COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in children aged 5-11, with an expert panel to the Food and Drug Administration scheduled to meet later this month to review data. But with many parts of the world still awaiting doses for more vulnerable people, the World Health Organisation has urged countries and companies that control the global supply of the vaccines to prioritize supply to COVAX.

U.S. FDA considering lowering recommended age for Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 boosters

A top U.S. Food and Drug Administration official said on Friday that the agency is considering lowering the recommended age for who should receive booster shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to as young as 40 years old, based on data from Israel suggesting the vaccine's efficacy is waning. Israeli scientists presented "data that seemed compelling in the 40 and up age range," Dr. Peter Marks, Director of the FDA's enter for Biologics Evaluation and Research said, speaking to the agency's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee.

U.S. administers 406.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 406,570,875 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 493,139,295 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 405,444,558 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Oct. 14 out of 490,951,045 doses delivered.

U.S. FDA delays decision on Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents - WSJ

The U.S. health regulator is delaying its decision on authorizing Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents to check if the shot could increase the risk of a rare inflammatory heart condition, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Moderna shares fell nearly 4% to $319.50 in afternoon trading.

Canada's healthcare system 'very fragile', even as coronavirus recedes - official

Healthcare systems across Canada are still very fragile from efforts needed to fight COVID-19, even as signs suggest a fourth wave is starting to recede, a top medical official said on Friday. Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said it was important for health workers to get vaccinated and prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.

U.S. FDA advisers unanimously back second shot of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

Outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday voted unanimously to recommend regulators authorize a second shot of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine to better protect Americans who received the one-dose vaccine. The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee backed the shots for all J&J recipients aged 18 and older at least two months after their first dose.

France sees spike in COVID cases just as free testing for unvaccinated ends

France saw the biggest spike in new coronavirus infections since the end of July on the last day of free testing for unvaccinated people, health ministry data showed. The ministry reported 6,099 new cases over the past 24 hours, an increase of 36% compared to last Friday's 4,470 cases.

Pfizer/BioNTech submit data to EMA for COVID-19 vaccine in young children

Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE said on Friday that they had submitted data supporting the use of their COVID-19 vaccine in children aged between five and less than 12 years to the European Medicines Agency. Although the vaccine is currently not allowed for that age group, it has been authorized for use in children over 12 years of age in both the United States and the European Union.

Statins may slightly lower COVID-19 death risk; using a different vaccine as booster may offer more protection

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that have yet to be certified by peer review. Statins may protect slightly against COVID-19 death

U.S. Justice Dept. to ask Supreme Court to put Texas abortion law on hold -spokesman

