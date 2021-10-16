Mexico reports 5,286 new COVID-19 cases, 434 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Friday reported 5,286 new cases of COVID-19 in the country and 434 more deaths, bringing the overall number of infections since the pandemic began to 3,749,860 and the death toll to 284,008.

It has previously said the numbers are likely significantly higher than those reported.

