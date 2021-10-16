Bill Clinton to remain in hospital overnight, his health is improving -spokesman
Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2021 03:58 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 03:58 IST
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton will remain in hospital overnight, his spokesman said on Twitter, adding that Clinton's health indicators were "trending in the right direction."
Clinton, 75, who left office in 2001, entered the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening for a non-coronavirus infection.
