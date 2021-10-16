Left Menu

U.S. will accept mixed doses of vaccines from international travelers

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-10-2021 04:19 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 04:19 IST
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said late on Friday that it will accept mixed-dose coronavirus vaccines from international travelers.

The CDC said previously that it would accept any vaccine authorized for use by U.S. regulators or the World Health Organization. "While CDC has not recommended mixing types of vaccine in a primary series, we recognize that this is increasingly common in other countries so should be accepted for the interpretation of vaccine records," a CDC spokeswoman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

