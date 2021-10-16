Left Menu

Over 58.98 crore samples tested for COVID-19 in India so far

With COVID-19 testing capacity ramped up extensively India has so far conducted 58,98,35,258 tests, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2021 09:03 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 09:03 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With COVID-19 testing capacity ramped up extensively India has so far conducted 58,98,35,258 tests, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Saturday. Of the total testing done so far 9,23,003 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India had on Friday reported 16,862 new COVID-19 cases and 379 fatalities according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). There are 2,03,678 active cases in the country, which is the lowest in 216 days. Of the total, Kerala has the highest active caseload with 96,421.

To tackle the infection, in the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, over 97.14 crores (97,14,38,553) vaccine doses have been administered so far as per provisional report till 7 am today. In the last 24 hours, 30,26,483 doses were inoculated to eligible beneficiaries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

