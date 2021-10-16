Left Menu

Fresh COVID-19 recoveries outnumber new cases in Assam

The northeastern state logged 147 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, even as 284 patients were discharged from hospitals and covid care centres during the day, it said.The COVID-19 tally stood at 6,05,994, while 5,96,547 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 16-10-2021 10:32 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 10:28 IST
Fresh COVID-19 recoveries outnumber new cases in Assam
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam reported more single-day COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases, while the death toll rose to 5,939 with one new fatality, the latest health bulletin issued by the National Health Mission said. The northeastern state logged 147 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, even as 284 patients were discharged from hospitals and covid care centers during the day, it said.

The COVID-19 tally stood at 6,05,994, while 5,96,547 patients have recovered from the disease so far. Assam now has 2,161 active cases, the bulletin said, adding, 15,805 sample tests were conducted on Friday.

A total of 2,62,13,224 people have been vaccinated in the northeastern state thus far, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1; Athletics-'A great talent'- fellow athletes pay tribute to Kenyan Tirop and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1...

 Global
3
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
4
Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but citizens first; New Zealand reports 65 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but ci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021