Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Boeing workers stage protest near Seattle over U.S. vaccine mandate

Waving signs like "coercion is not consent," and "stop the mandate," some 200 Boeing Co employees and others staged a protest on Friday over the planemaker's COVID-19 vaccine requirement for U.S. workers. Boeing said on Tuesday it will require https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/boeing-will-require-its-125000-us-employees-be-vaccinated-against-covid-19-2021-10-12 its 125,000 U.S. employees to be vaccinated by Dec. 8 under an executive order issued by President Joe Biden for federal contractors.

U.S. FDA delays decision on Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents - WSJ

The U.S. health regulator is delaying its decision on authorizing Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents to check if the shot could increase the risk of a rare inflammatory heart condition, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been inspecting the risk of the condition, myocarditis, among younger men vaccinated with Moderna's shot, especially versus Pfizer's vaccine, after certain Nordic countries limited use of the shot, the report https://on.wsj.com/3p3P5Zp said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Canada's healthcare system 'very fragile', even as coronavirus recedes - official

Healthcare systems across Canada are still very fragile from efforts needed to fight COVID-19, even as signs suggest a fourth wave is starting to recede, a top medical official said on Friday. Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said it was important for health workers to get vaccinated and prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.

U.S. FDA declines to approve Revance's frown-line treatment

Revance Therapeutics Inc said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had declined to approve its long-acting injectable drug to treat moderate to severe frown lines, sending its shares plunging 29%. The company said the FDA pointed to "deficiencies" related to the regulator's inspection of Revance's manufacturing site.

Second J&J COVID-19 shot gets expert backing; FDA is looking at lowering age for Pfizer booster

Outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday unanimously recommended the agency authorize a second shot of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine for all recipients of the one-dose inoculation. The agency is also considering lowering the recommended age for booster shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to people as young as 40, FDA official Dr. Peter Marks told the advisory panel.

Brazil pandemic probe to recommend Bolsonaro face 11 criminal charges, senator says

A Brazilian Senate probe into the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic will recommend in its final report due next week that President Jair Bolsonaro face 11 criminal charges, the senator leading the inquiry said on Friday, though it remains highly unlikely that he will face a trial on any such charges. Renan Calheiros said during a radio interview that the investigation launched in April has collected evidence to show that Bolsonaro should be formally charged with genocide against the country's indigenous population, malfeasance, irregular use of public funds, violation of sanitary measures, incitement to crime and forgery of private documents, among other crimes.

France sees spike in COVID cases just as free testing for unvaccinated ends

France saw the biggest spike in new coronavirus infections since the end of July on the last day of free testing for unvaccinated people, health ministry data showed. The ministry reported 6,099 new cases over the past 24 hours, an increase of 36% compared to last Friday's 4,470 cases.

Statins may slightly lower COVID-19 death risk; using a different vaccine as booster may offer more protection

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that have yet to be certified by peer review. Statins may protect slightly against COVID-19 death

U.S. will accept mixed doses of vaccines from international travelers

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said late on Friday that it will accept mixed-dose coronavirus vaccines from international travelers, a boost to travelers from Canada and other places. The CDC said last week that it would accept any vaccine authorized for use by U.S. regulators or the World Health Organization. "While CDC has not recommended mixing types of vaccine in a primary series, we recognize that this is increasingly common in other countries so should be accepted for the interpretation of vaccine records," a CDC spokeswoman said.

U.S. Justice Dept. to ask Supreme Court to put Texas abortion law on hold -spokesman

President Joe Biden's administration on Friday said it will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to block a restrictive Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion after a federal appeals court reinstated the law. The U.S. Justice Department will ask the Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, to reverse the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' decision to lift a judge's order blocking the law, while litigation over the dispute continues, a spokesman said.

