Russia's daily COVID-19 deaths exceed one thousand mark

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-10-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 13:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Russia reported a record high of 1,002 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, the first time the number has passed the 1,000-mark since the beginning of the pandemic. It pushed the national death toll to 222,315.

New COVID-19 cases, confirmed in the past 24 hours, also hit a record high at 33,208, the Russian coronavirus task force said, bringing the official total case tally to 7,958,384.

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

