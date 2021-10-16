Russia's daily COVID-19 deaths exceed one thousand mark

Russia reported a record high of 1,002 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, the first time the number has passed the 1,000-mark since the beginning of the pandemic. It pushed the national death toll to 222,315.

New COVID-19 cases, confirmed in the past 24 hours, also hit a record high at 33,208, the Russian coronavirus task force said, bringing the official total case tally to 7,958,384.

