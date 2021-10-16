Disney+ Hotstar to stream warm-up matches of T20 World Cup

Disney+ Hotstar on Saturday said it will exclusively live stream all the warm-up matches of the top 8 teams in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup along with the main event matches, which are slated to start from October 17.

The warm-up fixtures amongst top eight teams will be played over two days, October 18 and 20, Disney+ Hotstar said in a statement.

Post-warm-up matches, India will begin their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai in a Super12 Group 2 stage clash on October 24, it added.

* * * * ** FICCI conference to discuss healthcare beyond COVID next week * New Delhi: Industry body FICCI has announced its 15th edition of annual healthcare conference FICCI HEAL 2021 on the theme ''Transforming Healthcare beyond COVID''.

According to a statement, the FICCI HEAL, supported by NITI Aayog will be held from Wednesday to Friday.

The 15th edition of FICCI HEAL on the theme ''Transforming Healthcare beyond COVID" will be scheduled on a virtual platform and will include keynote addresses, thought leadership and plenary sessions, panel discussions as well as talks covering the entire spectrum of healthcare delivery-public health, capacity building, insurance, digital health, diagnostics, medical technologies, home healthcare as well as vaccines, the statement said.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya has been invited to inaugurate the conference, it stated.

