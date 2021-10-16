Left Menu

Assam reports 269 new COVID-19 cases

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 16-10-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 23:24 IST
Assam reported 269 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,06,263 on Saturday, a National Health Mission bulletin said.

Five new COVID-19 fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,944, it said. Two fatalities were reported from Bongaigaon and one each from Dhemaji, Golaghat and Nalbari districts, it said.

The 269 new cases detected during the day, include 61 from Kamrup Metro, 33 from Barpeta, 27 from Jorhat and 20 from Golaghat district.

The new cases were detected out of 32,791 tests conducted on Saturday with the daily positivity rate at 0.82 per cent against Friday's 0.93 per cent, while the cumulative tests conducted in the state so far is 2,41,42,328.

Assam currently has 2,135 active COVID-19 cases, it said.

The total number of COVID-19 recoveries rose to 5,96,837 as 290 patients were discharged during the day. The current COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.45 per cent.

The cumulative total beneficiaries vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine in the state so far is 2,63,68,655, of which 1,97,11,817 have received the first dose and 65,56,838 both doses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

