India reports 14,146 new COVID-19 cases, 19,788 recoveries in last 24 hours

India reported 14,146 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2021 10:16 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 10:16 IST
India reported 14,146 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. The daily infection count is lowest in 229 days marking the daily positivity rate at 1.29 per cent.

The new cases pushed the cumulative number of COVID cases in the country to 3,40,67,719. As many as 19,788 patients have been recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 3,34,19,749. The current recovery rate is 98.10 per cent, the highest since March 2020

Meanwhile, the country's active caseload stands at 1,95,846 which is said to be the lowest in 220 days. As many as 4,52,124 people succumbed to COVID in the country so far.

A total of 59,09,35,381 COVID tests have been conducted in the country including 11,00,123 tests conducted on Saturday. Meanwhile, in the nationwide COVID vaccination drive, 97,65,89,540 doses have been administered so far, including 41,20,772 doses in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

