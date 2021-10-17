Left Menu

Two 'lovers' commit suicide in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-10-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 16:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two people, who were in separate marriages, allegedly committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substances in a forest area on the outskirts of Jammu, officials said on Sunday. Vijay Kumar, 36, of Tanda and Jyoti Devi, 33, of Chakkarh were found in a semi-conscious state inside the Sole-Pangadi forest in Akhnoor area on Saturday night, they said. The officials said while Kumar died during treatment at Akhnoor sub-district hospital, Devi died at Government Medical College (GMC) hospital, where she was referred for specialised treatment. Quoting preliminary investigations, they said they were having an affair despite being married to separate people and have consumed some poisonous substance together to end their lives. A case was registered and further investigations are underway, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

