Two 'lovers' commit suicide in Jammu

Two people, who were in separate marriages, allegedly committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substances in a forest area on the outskirts of Jammu, officials said on Sunday. Vijay Kumar, 36, of Tanda and Jyoti Devi, 33, of Chakkarh were found in a semi-conscious state inside the Sole-Pangadi forest in Akhnoor area on Saturday night, they said. The officials said while Kumar died during treatment at Akhnoor sub-district hospital, Devi died at Government Medical College (GMC) hospital, where she was referred for specialised treatment. Quoting preliminary investigations, they said they were having an affair despite being married to separate people and have consumed some poisonous substance together to end their lives. A case was registered and further investigations are underway, the officials said.

