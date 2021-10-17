Left Menu

Bengal logs 624 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths

West Bengals COVID-19 tally rose to 15,80,530 on Sunday as 624 more people tested positive for the infection while 14 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 18,977, a health department bulletin said. The percentage of positive cases out of samples tested went down slightly to 2.30 per cent on Sunday from 2.33 per cent on Saturday, the bulletin said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-10-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 19:35 IST
Bengal logs 624 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 15,80,530 on Sunday as 624 more people tested positive for the infection while 14 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 18,977, a health department bulletin said. Kolkata recorded the highest number of new cases at 179, followed by North 24 Parganas (128), the bulletin said. The state now has 7,421 active COVID-19 cases, while 15,54,132 people have recovered from the disease, including 634 in the last 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases out of samples tested went down slightly to 2.30 per cent on Sunday from 2.33 per cent on Saturday, the bulletin said. The discharge rate in West Bengal stood at 98.33 per cent, it stated.

The 14 deaths were reported from Kolkata (four), and three each in North 24 Parganas and Nadia districts.

Hooghly accounted for two deaths, while South Parganas and Darjeeling registered one each. A total of 1,86,77,183 samples have been tested in West Bengal so far, the bulletin said. As many as 27,148 samples were tested for coronavirus on Sunday, compared to 19,018 on Saturday, it said. PTI AMRMM MM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

