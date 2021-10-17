Left Menu

Delhi reports 32 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

The national capital on Sunday reported 32 new COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities in the last 24 hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 19:50 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The national capital on Sunday reported 32 new COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities in the last 24 hours. The Delhi Health Department in its bulletin informed that the total cases of COVID-19 in the city rose to 14,39,390. The active cases are at 320.

Of the 44,867 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent was observed. Here, RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests conducted stand at 29,275 and Rapid antigen test conducted are 15,592. Total fatalities due to this virus remained at 25,089 with a case fatality rate of 1.74 per cent.

Further, total discharges in the city increased to 14,13,981 with 38 new discharges in the last 24 hours. As far as the COVID-19 vaccination status is concerned, 1,12,424 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far increased to 1,95,56,281. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

