COVID-19: Punjab records 27 new cases

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-10-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 21:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab on Sunday reported 27 more cases of coronavirus, raising its tally to 6,02,035, according to a medical bulletin.

The state also reported one fresh death in Fazilka district, which took the toll to 16,544.

The total fatalities included two deaths which were not reported earlier.

Of the new 27 cases, Mohali reported seven and Ludhiana and Patiala four each.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state was 227.

Seventeen more people recovered from the disease, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,85,264, as per the bulletin.

Chandigarh reported three cases on Sunday, taking the infection count to 65,302.

The death toll was 820.

The number of active cases in the city was 25, while 64,457 people have been cured so far.

