2 girls among four family members dead after eating contaminated food in UP's Balrampur

PTI | Balrampur | Updated: 17-10-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 22:31 IST
2 girls among four family members dead after eating contaminated food in UP's Balrampur
  • Country:
  • India

Four members of a family, including two girls, died after allegedly consuming contaminated food in Shivpura area here on Sunday, police said.

Additional Chief Medical Officer Dr A K Singhal said Kanchana (65), Suman (30), Rajni (7) and Shalini (3) of Gokuli village in Shivpura area of the district started vomiting after consuming food.

Efforts were made to take them to a hospital, but they died before receiving medical care.

He added that the condition of another three-year-old girl, Pinki, is serious, and undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Singhal said the health department has distributed medicines in the village after getting information about the incident.

He urged the villagers not to consume stale food, and drink water after boiling it, and inform the health department team in case of vomiting.

