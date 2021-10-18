U.S. does not know current location of 16 kidnapped Americans in Haiti - CNN
Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2021 01:54 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 01:54 IST
The United States does not know the current location of 16 kidnapped Americans in Haiti, CNN reported on Sunday, citing a source.
A missionary group including 16 Americans and one Canadian were kidnapped in Haiti on Saturday while on a trip to an orphanage, the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries group said on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Americans Julius and Patapoutian win 2021 Nobel Prize in Medicine
UPDATE 1-Americans Julius and Patapoutian win 2021 Nobel Prize in Medicine
Americans Julius and Patapoutian win 2021 Nobel Prize in Medicine
Eminent Indian Americans recognised for excellence by GOPIO
Two Americans win Medicine Nobel for work on heat and touch