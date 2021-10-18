Left Menu

U.S. does not know current location of 16 kidnapped Americans in Haiti - CNN

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2021 01:54 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 01:54 IST
The United States does not know the current location of 16 kidnapped Americans in Haiti, CNN reported on Sunday, citing a source.

A missionary group including 16 Americans and one Canadian were kidnapped in Haiti on Saturday while on a trip to an orphanage, the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries group said on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

