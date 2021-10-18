Left Menu

Puducherry adds 28 new Covid-19 cases, test positivity rate dips below 1%

18-10-2021
The union territory of Puducherry added 28 new coronavirus cases and registered less than one per cent test positivity rate during the last 24 hours, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Monday.

The test positivity rate was 0.73 per cent and the number of fresh cases also declined to 28 taking the overall tally to 1,27,424, Director of the Health Department G Sriramulu said in a release.

No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions -Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam -, the Director said, adding the fatalities remained at 1,850.

The 28 fresh cases, identified at the end of the examination of 3,846 samples, were spread over Puducherry (24), Karaikal (three) and Mahe (one), he said.

Yanam region, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh, did not report any fresh case, the Director said.

The number of active cases in the union territory stood at 523 with 105 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 418 in home isolation, he added.

The Department has so far tested 18.72 lakh samples and found 15.88 lakh out of them to be negative.

As many as 90 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Monday pushing the overall recoveries to 1,25,051.

Sriramulu said the fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 per cent and 98.14 per cent respectively.

He said the department has so far administered 10,76,582 doses which comprised 7,12,534 first doses and 3,64,048 second doses.

