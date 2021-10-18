Russia's reports daily record of new COVID-19 cases
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-10-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 14:00 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia on Monday reported 34,325 new COVID-19 infections, its highest single-day case tally since the start of the pandemic.
The country's coronavirus task force also reported 998 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.
Also Read: Central African Republic accuses Russians of conflict abuses
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
Advertisement