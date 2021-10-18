Left Menu

Maha: Thane civic body sets up vaccinations centres in colleges to help students

PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-10-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 14:19 IST
Maha: Thane civic body sets up vaccinations centres in colleges to help students
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Vaccination centres have been set up in colleges which opened on Monday after a gap of 19 months from a coronavirus-induced shutdown in Thane Municipal Corporation limits, officials said.

The decision to set up such centres was taken to help students as entry is permitted only for those who have taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske said.

''Ordinary citizens can also get vaccinated at these college centres. The aim is to cover all beneficiaries in Thane civic limits as quickly as possible. We have also set up such centres in housing complexes,'' he added.

