Left Menu

EU has exported over 1 billion COVID-19 vaccines

Over one billion COVID-19 vaccines produced in the European Union have been exported to more than 150 countries since December 2020, the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday. "Very clearly, the European Union is the largest exporter of COVID-19 vaccines," von der Leyen said in a statement, noting the EU has exported as many vaccines as it has delivered to EU citizens.

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 14:49 IST
EU has exported over 1 billion COVID-19 vaccines
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Over one billion COVID-19 vaccines produced in the European Union have been exported to more than 150 countries since December 2020, the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.

"Very clearly, the European Union is the largest exporter of COVID-19 vaccines," von der Leyen said in a statement, noting the EU has exported as many vaccines as it has delivered to EU citizens. The EU begun exporting vaccines at the start of the global rollout in December 2020, whereas other major producers such as the United States did not, and restricted exports for months.

However, EU exports have been mainly directed to bigger economies, with Japan, Turkey and Britain among the main recipients, because they had supply contracts with vaccine makers which produced jabs in the EU. Vaccines exported or donated by the EU to poorer nations are a small portion of total exports, but the EU plans to boost its donations in coming months with the goal of distributing at least 500 million COVID-19 shots to the most vulnerable countries, von der Leyen said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021