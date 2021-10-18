Former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell dies of COVID complications -statement
As a four-star Army general, he was chairman of the military's Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George H.W. Bush during the 1991 Gulf War in which U.S.-led forces expelled Iraqi troops from neighboring Kuwait. Powell, a moderate Republican and a pragmatist, later served as secretary of state under President George W.
- Country:
- United States
Colin Powell, the first black U.S. secretary of state and top military officer, died on Monday at the age of 84 from COVID-19 complications, his family said in a statement.
"He was fully vaccinated. We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment. We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American," Powell's family said in a post on his Facebook page. As a four-star Army general, he was chairman of the military's Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George H.W. Bush during the 1991 Gulf War in which U.S.-led forces expelled Iraqi troops from neighboring Kuwait.
Powell, a moderate Republican and a pragmatist, later served as secretary of state under President George W. Bush.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Facebook ads have enabled discrimination based on gender, race and age. We need to know how ‘dark ads’ affect Australians
Americans Julius and Patapoutian win 2021 Nobel Prize in Medicine
Fmr Facebook manager alleges social network fed Capitol riot
Facebook whistleblower reveals identity ahead of Senate hearing
UPDATE 1-Americans Julius and Patapoutian win 2021 Nobel Prize in Medicine