WHO expects more information from India's Bharat Biotech for its COVID-19 vaccine
Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-10-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 17:56 IST
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday it expects additional information from Indian vaccine maker Bharat Biotech as it pursues an emergency-use listing of its COVID-19 vaccine.
"We are aware that many people are waiting for WHO's recommendation for (Bharat Biotech's) Covaxin to be included in the #COVID19 Emergency Use Listing, but we cannot cut corners," WHO said on Twitter.
