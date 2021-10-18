WHO expects more information from India's Bharat Biotech for its COVID-19 vaccine

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday it expects additional information from Indian vaccine maker Bharat Biotech as it pursues an emergency-use listing of its COVID-19 vaccine.

"We are aware that many people are waiting for WHO's recommendation for (Bharat Biotech's) Covaxin to be included in the #COVID19 Emergency Use Listing, but we cannot cut corners," WHO said on Twitter.

