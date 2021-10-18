Left Menu

PTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 18-10-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 18:31 IST
Chhattisgarh: 17 fall ill after having food at funerary event
Seventeen villagers took ill after consuming food as part of a post-death ritual event in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, with seven of them being shifted to a bigger medical facility from a community health centre for better treatment, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place in Amamuda village in Kota development block on Saturday evening, he said.

''While17 people were taken to the community health centre nearby at first, seven of them had to be shifted to the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) in Bilaspur. People from Amamuda and Majhgava villages had consumed food at a 'dasgatra' (a ritual held on the tenth day after the death of a person) on Saturday,'' said Kota SDM Tularam Bhardwaj.

The condition of the seven who have been shifted to CIMS was stable, said the facility's PRO Dr Arati Pandey.

Bharadwaj said a team under the tehsildar is probing reports of a woman's death in Amamuda village and if it had any connection to the 'dasgatra' event.

Bilaspur CMHO Dr Pramod Mahajan said a team sent to the village organised a health camp there on Monday.

